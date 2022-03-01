Amaarae, Black Sherif, Yvonne Nelson make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2021 List

Leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media, has announced the 7th edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians. The ranking which was announced on 28th February 2022 lists young Ghanaians excelling in various sectors such as sports, entertainment, leadership, social entrepreneurship, business etc.

Notable names on the list from entertainment include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kwadwo Nkansah, Amaarae, Gyakie, etc. In media, Wode Maya, Zion Felix, Anita Akuffo, Berla Mundi, and other trailblazers were noted for their sterling contribution in the year under review.

Other notable names honored in the 2021 ranking include Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal FC place, Thomas Partey, Deputy Information Minister, Abubakar Fatimatu, (who is he) Brian Amoateng, Dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd, and others.

In announcing the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the stories of the individuals in this year’s list are worth emulating by young Ghanaians who are passionate about contributing to the development and image of the country Ghana. He also admonished the honored young Ghanaians to channel their resources in mentoring young people by giving them directions as they have become a symbol of hope for the country and the continent.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order. More information on the ranking is also available on gh.avancemedia.org.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2021 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.