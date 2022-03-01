Amaarae, Black Sherif, Yvonne Nelson make Avance Media’s 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2021 List

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Leading PR & Rating firm, Avance Media, has announced the 7th edition of the 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians. The ranking which was announced on 28th February 2022 lists young Ghanaians excelling in various sectors such as sports, entertainment, leadership, social entrepreneurship, business etc.

Notable names on the list from entertainment include Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Kwadwo Nkansah, Amaarae, Gyakie, etc. In media, Wode Maya, Zion Felix, Anita Akuffo, Berla Mundi, and other trailblazers were noted for their sterling contribution in the year under review.

Other notable names honored in the 2021 ranking include Ghana Black Stars and Arsenal FC place, Thomas Partey, Deputy Information Minister, Abubakar Fatimatu, (who is he) Brian Amoateng, Dancers Incredible Zigi, Dancegod Lloyd, and others.

In announcing the list, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah, noted that the stories of the individuals in this year’s list are worth emulating by young Ghanaians who are passionate about contributing to the development and image of the country Ghana. He also admonished the honored young Ghanaians to channel their resources in mentoring young people by giving them directions as they have become a symbol of hope for the country and the continent.

Unlike previous rankings where qualified individuals are listed in the order of ranks in line with public votes, this year’s rankings are published in alphabetical order. More information on the ranking is also available on gh.avancemedia.org.

Below is the list of Avance Media’s 2021 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians arranged in alphabetical order.

  1. Abubakar Fatimatu || Deputy Minister, Ministry of Information
  2. Alice Mamaga Akosua Amoako || Autism Ambassadors Ghana
  3. Amaarae || Musician
  4. Amoaning Samuel (Entamoty) || YouTuber
  5. Anita Akuffo || On-Air personality
  6. Berla Mundi || On-Air Personality
  7. BigGodwin Martey || Websoft Solutions
  8. Black Sherif || Musician
  9. Brian Amoateng || IYES Ghana
  10. Clemento Suarez || Comedian
  11. Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo || Hollard Ghana
  12. DanceGod Lloyd || Dancer
  13. Daniel Amartey || Footballer
  14. Eno Barony || Musician
  15. Fameye || Musician
  16. Felix Afena Gyan || Footballer
  17. Gregory Rockson || mPharma
  18. Gyakie || Musician
  19. Ibrahim Mahama || Artist
  20. Incredible Zigi || Dancer
  21. Jake Obeng-Bediako || Presidential Coordinator for Youth Engagement and Strategy
  22. Jordan Ayew || Footballer
  23. Jorge Appiah || SolarTaxi
  24. Juliet Bawuah || Journalist
  25. Kaly Jay || Influencer
  26. Kennedy Agyapong || Afrochella
  27. Kennedy Osei || Despite Media
  28. KiDi || Musician
  29. Kobby Kyei || Blogger
  30. Kuami Eugene || Musician
  31. Kudus Mohammed || Footballer
  32. Kwadwo Nkansah || Actor
  33. Kwadwo Sheldon || YouTuber
  34. Mame Dufie Achampong-Kyei Obeng || Glico
  35. Manasseh Azure Awuni || Journalist
  36. Mawuli Gavor || Actor
  37. Medikal || Musician
  38. OB Amponsah || Comedian
  39. Ohene Kwame Frimpong || SaltMedia
  40. Owuraku Ampofo || Journalist
  41. Prince Ampofo || Databank Foundation
  42. Sadiq Abdulai Abu || 3Music Networks
  43. Sam Nartey George || Member of Parliament
  44. Sammy Gyamfi || NDC Communications Director
  45. Samuel Takyi || Boxer
  46. Stonebwoy || Musician
  47. Thomas Partey || Footballer
  48. Wode Maya || YouTuber
  49. Yvonne Nelson || Actor
  50. Zion Felix || Blogger
