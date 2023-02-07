Introducing Gbenga Oyebode – The New Board Chair of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

African Philanthropy Forum (APF) appointed Gbenga Oyebode as its new Board Chair on February 6, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria

Gbenga Oyebode is the founder and Of Counsel at Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria. He is a philanthropist who is passionate about education and the arts and holds several key positions within the social sector.

Gbenga is the Chairman of Teach for All and is a trustee of the Ford Foundation. He is also a member of the Board of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art (NMAFA) and the Cleveland Museum of Arts International Collectors Council.

Gbenga holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Ife and a Master of Law degree from the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, the American Bar Association, and the International Bar Association (IBA).

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK) (FCIArb). He holds one of Nigeria’s highest honours as a member of the Order of the Federal Republic and is a recipient of the Belgian Royal Honor of Knight of the Order of Leopold.

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed the Board Chair of APF after serving as a pioneer board member. Tsitsi’s leadership has been phenomenal, and strides have been made by the pioneer board members, transforming APF into a well-sought-after organisation on the continent. APF’s convening power has uniquely positioned us to bring leading and influential philanthropists and foundations together. I look forward to leveraging our network to drive homegrown philanthropy and move the needle on development in Africa. I also look forward to working closely with our dedicated Board of Directors and Executive Director, Mosun Layode. ” He said.

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, who is terming out of her role as the pioneer Board Chair at APF, led the organisation through its establishment and growth as an independent entity in Africa.

“It has been an honour to serve as Chair of APF. I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past 6 years. APF is a significantly different organisation from what it was at its inception. We have a strong presence on the continent, with footprints in 14 countries, reaching over 3,000 stakeholders in the philanthropic community. I am confident in APF’s future and Gbenga’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact on the continent,” said Tsitsi Masiyiwa.

About African Philanthropy Forum

The African Philanthropy Forum is a strong and vibrant community of partners who, through their strategic giving, investments, and influence, foster shared prosperity to transform the culture of giving on the African continent to the extent that it exceeds development aid by 2030. (USD 42bn FDA in 2017, source: UNCTAD Report)

The African Philanthropy Forum (APF) was established in 2014 to build a learning community of strategic African philanthropists and social investors committed to inclusive and sustainable development throughout the continent.

It was incubated by the Global Philanthropy Forum (GPF), a global network of strategic philanthropists and social investors committed to international causes, from 2014–2016. In 2017, APF became an independent entity registered in Nigeria and South Africa.

