The Stylish Guests Spotted on the Blue Carpet at ARISE Fashion Week Day 2

2 hours ago

For Day 2 of ARISE Fashion Week 2023, a record number of stylish guests made their way onto the blue carpet. This time, however, the style stars came dressed in head-turning metallics, vibrant pieces and textured fabrics featuring drop-dead-gorgeous accessories. 

Like Day 1, the lineup for the designers showcasing was filled with well-known names in the industry, alongside rising designers displaying their enormous talents for the first time on the ARISE stage. From Kenneth Ize, Fruché, and Ituen Basi to Mokodu Fall, Joy Meribe, Eki Kere, and a host of other incredible talents debuted their new season collections. 

Keeping with tradition, before the runway show kicked off, we took the opportunity to capture all the stylish guests gleaming on the carpet. Scroll through the gallery below to browse all the must-see shimmers, embellishments and dazzling accessories of the night.

