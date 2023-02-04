‘An Arabian Evening’; Folajomi Oladimeji celebrated his Birthday with a Ritzy Event | Here’s how it went

Folajomi Oladimeji, the Founder and CEO of SREX International, recently celebrated his 30th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers.

The celebration was a ritzy and classy event that was held at a stunning venue and left a good impression on all who attended.

From the moment guests arrived, they were impressed by the opulence of the event, including the coordinated and seamless execution of activities.

The atmosphere exuded luxury, and everyone at the celebration had nothing but praise for the service providers and ushers.