Maison Martell brought an Audacious experience to the Capital City of Nigeria, Abuja | See more

Maison Martell brought the Martell House, a multi-sensory event that combined an elite house party and a premium nightclub experience to Abuja following a successful first edition in Lagos. Themed ‘The Martell House of Discovery’, it was Martell’s first brand experience in Abuja. It was an elegant night to remember for the ‘Swift Ones’ to discover more about Martell and its audacious persona.

The Martell House of Discovery featured a standout swift booth, a signing wall, and different rooms for guests to engage with and enjoy picture-worthy moments. The Swift Ones connected with the brand all evening, by enjoying the expressions of a magnificent lifestyle, food, drinks, and music from Abuja’s top DJs, hype-men battles, and dancers.

The evening also went a notch higher with an energetic and highlight performance by Wande Coal.

The different rooms specially created for guests at the event truly expressed the distinct personalities of the brand’s cognacs. A ‘Your Martell Your Way’ room allowed the Swift Ones to create their favourite cognac cocktails in the best way they enjoy them.

A tasting room hosted by Jeff Bankz, Martell’s Brand Ambassador, treated guests to special tasting and education sessions as they identified the different notes that make Martell special.

Speaking on Martell’s love for creating distinct moments and experiences for consumers, Brand Manager for Martell Nigeria, Elizabeth Anthony, said,

Martell recognizes Abuja as a city with a community of people who align with Martell’s purpose of shaping legacy with an audacious attitude. This is why we brought The Martell House of Discovery to the Swift Ones in Abuja. The Swift Ones are a sophisticated few who fly high and have the courage to push culture forward.

Guests also enjoyed a range of signature cocktails such as the Coconut Sunrise, Martell Pop Up, the Passion E Amingo, and the Nigerian Swift Sour specially created by Martell for Nigeria.

The event was an adept execution of Martell’s audacious legacy embodied in the finesse, richness, and elegance of its cognacs, and was attended by the sophisticated Abuja social community including Ice Prince, Real Warri Pikin, PsychoYP, DJ UK, and others.

