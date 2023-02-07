Music
Rexxie talks about how he got started in music and his journey so far on #WithChude
Talented Nigerian record producer and songwriter, Chisom Ezeh aka Rexxie, is the guest on the new episode of Chude Jideonwo’s podcast, #WithChude.
In this enlightening episode, the Grammy award-winning producer talks about how it all started, making ends meet for himself and his family, moving to Lagos, his time at YABATECH, and lots more..
See excerpts below:
When he realized that he wanted to do music:
The music started with the love in church and all that but production itself was for the love too. I feel the point where my mom was not feeling too well and that period I was not getting much cash from home and I had to extra you know and music was the only thing sorting them funds then. I was like wow, this thing is actually a hustle. If I can do like this and do like this, so that’s where it started from.”
