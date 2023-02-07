Connect with us

Music

Rexxie talks about how he got started in music and his journey so far on #WithChude

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Life Before #BBTitans: 5 Times Ebubu Appeared as a Model in Music Videos for Top Nigerian Artistes

Events Music Scoop

Our Favourite Celebs Brought Out Their Best Looks For The 2023 Grammys!

Events Music Scoop

Tems Stole The Spotlight At The 2023 Grammys

Inspired Movies & TV Music

EGOT Status Confirmed! Viola Davis Wins GRAMMY for Narrating her Book “Finding Me”

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Here's Everyone Who Won The 2023 Grammys

Inspired Music

Tems Wins Her First GRAMMY with “Wait For You”

Events Music Scoop

Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled, Ms Banks & Offset Spotted at the Roc Nation Brunch | See Photos

Music Scoop

Tems Looked Incredibly Chic in White at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch

Music

New Music: Diamond Platnumz - Zuwena

Music

Rexxie talks about how he got started in music and his journey so far on #WithChude

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Talented Nigerian record producer and songwriter, Chisom Ezeh aka Rexxie, is the guest on the new episode of Chude Jideonwo’s podcast, #WithChude.

In this enlightening episode, the Grammy award-winning producer talks about how it all started, making ends meet for himself and his family, moving to Lagos, his time at YABATECH, and lots more..

See excerpts below:

When he realized that he wanted to do music:

The music started with the love in church and all that but production itself was for the love too. I feel the point where my mom was not feeling too well and that period I was not getting much cash from home and I had to extra you know and music was the only thing sorting them funds then. I was like wow, this thing is actually a hustle. If I can do like this and do like this, so that’s where it started from.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #WithChude (@withchude)

Head over to watch.withchude.com to watch the full interview

You can also listen to the full podcast on listen.withchude.com.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

It’s Finally Here! Catch Up with Our Valentine’s Special Edition of the Ever After Series

Biodun Da-Silva: Want to Increase Your Market Value? Follow These Tips

Patricia Beshel: Shoot your Shot! Don’t Wait for Your Partner to Find You

Nigerians are Buying Naira with Naira! What Does this Mean for our Cashless Economy?

From “Happy Mumu” to “Billionaire (Onye Ji Cash)”… 5 Times Stanley Okorie’s Music Was a Perfect Soundtrack to Everyday Life
css.php