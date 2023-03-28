5 Reasons Why We’re Excited About Davido’s “Timeless” Album Dropping This Friday!

Shekpe!

Award-winning superstar, Davido, who has been on a music and social media hiatus for a couple of months, recently broke the internet with his return and also the announcement of a new album set to be released this week, precisely on Friday. (The countdown has begun!)

The news sent his fans, music lovers, and the industry in general into a frenzy, as they eagerly anticipate what the album has in store.

The forthcoming album, titled “Timeless,” is set to be another masterpiece from the superstar, who has been known for his hit tracks and chart-topping albums. Some of his notable tracks include “FEM,” “Assurance,” “Blow My Mind,” “If,” and “Fall,” which have all been well-received by fans worldwide.

Here are five reasons why everyone is excited about Davido’s album:

1.

Everyone is excited to see Davido back in action, doing what he does best. In late 2022, the music star lost his son, and he took a break from music and the public.

2.

Davido is known for his great collaborations with both local and international artists. Fans are hoping that this new album will feature some exciting collaborations that will further showcase his versatility as an artist.

3.

He’s always pushing the boundaries of Afrobeats, and we are all expecting nothing less from this new album. We are eager to see how he will innovate and take his sound to the next level.

4.

He has a reputation for releasing hit singles. Everyone is looking forward to the several chart-toppers that will come out of this album.

5.

In the announcement video for the album, Davido appreciated the love he’s received from his fans, describing it as “timeless”. We’re expecting and are excited about the possibility of a song dedicated to his fans. We can’t wait!