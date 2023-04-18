Here’s how Jade Osiberu & Some ‘Gangs Of Lagos’ Actors Glamorously Covered Guardian Life Magazine

Amazon Prime Video’s first African original movie – Gangs of Lagos – is one of the sensations of the moment.

Fittingly, the Sunday 16th April 2023 issue of Guardian Life Magazine (a lifestyle magazine available as an insert in the Sunday issues of the Guardian Newspaper) was elegantly covered by the beautiful Actresses – Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bimbo Ademoye, Chioma Akpotha, Iyabo Ojo Fespris from the movie cast who played Gift, Tolani, Mama Ify and Iya Oba roles respectively with the remarkable movie director Jade Osiberu.

They were all nicely glammed up in various black and gold-themed full-length dresses. Keep scrolling to view their stunning outfits:

Hit the ▶ buttons below to see more:

