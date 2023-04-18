Exclusive moments from the Commemoration of the Glenfiddich Time Re-imagined Collection at Temple Muse

For over a century, Glenfiddich, an award-winning single malt whisky, has been dedicated to crafting exceptional and luxurious ranges of whiskies with unparalleled mastery and flavorful notes. This past weekend, the renowned brand partnered with Temple Muse, a luxurious store located in the heart of Victoria Island to host an opulent cocktail event in commemoration of its Time Series range.

The event delighted guests with its sophisticated elegance and exquisite flavors, showcasing the brand’s commitment to excellence.

The Glenfiddich Time Series collection comprises three rare and exclusive whiskies that embody different concepts of time, resulting in unparalleled depth and complexity of flavors.

On entry into the plush halls of Temple Muse, guests were stunned by the emboldened, luxurious displays of the Glenfiddich 30-Year-Old, 40-year-old and highly specialized case of the sole available bottle of the Glenfiddich 50-year-old in Nigeria.

Additionally, the 50-Year-Old is the rarest and most sought-after single malt whisky from the Glenfiddich distillery and one of the oldest and most exclusive whiskies in the world, aged for a half-century in a combination of American and European oak casks – suspending the essence of time in the uniquely packaged case.

To announce the launch of the event, Williams Grants and Sons’ Prestige Manager, Eddie Madaki, introduced the 3 focal collections; namely, the 30-Year-Old representing Suspended Time, the 40-Year-Old embodying Cumulative Time, and the 50-Year-Old representing Simultaneous Time.

Of these, the 50-Year-Old is the rarest, with only 220 bottles available globally, and just three bottles present in Africa. The packaging for all three whiskies showcases the expressions of time in a visually stunning manner, narrating their tales through bold and innovative design techniques.

The event featured the rich and smooth flavors of the exquisite single malt whiskies, specially curated canapés by Slow Lagos, and thrilling musical performances by the Prime String Quartet, Frankie Walter, and the Sweet Sensation Band. The understated yet luxurious event attracted a list of distinguished personalities, including Vanessa Azar, Enyinna Nwigwe, Ozinna Anumudu, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ian Audifferen, Yagazie Emezi, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, and many more.

Eddie Madaki commented on the collection, stating, “The Glenfiddich Time Series represents an intricate combination of flavors that have been developed over several decades, resulting in unique expressions that are conceptualized through a distinctive identity. The flavors of aging are carefully nurtured and imbued into the whiskey, creating a one-of-a-kind taste experience.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Temple Muse, Avinash Wadhwani also expressed excitement about the collaboration, saying,

“We are excited to have these exclusive ranges in store. We believe this caters to a growing range of our luxurious portfolio to help satisfy our expansive list of avid collectors.”

To conclude the event, the gracious host revealed that the only available bottle of Glenfiddich’s 50-year-old whiskey in Nigeria will be exclusively showcased at Temple Muse until April 30th for prospective buyers.

Glenfiddich’s dedication to quality and excellence is evident in their Time Reimagined Collection, which exemplifies the expertise in creating exceptional and distinctive single malt whiskies.

To secure your bid on the Glenfiddich 50-year-old Whiskey, send an email to [email protected]

