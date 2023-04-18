TECNO Spark Festival: Celebrating Art, Innovation, and Music All Under One Roof

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

Ready to dance the night away and create unforgettable memories with TECNO and Fireboy DML?

Fireboy DML, whose music has captured the hearts of millions of people across the globe, will be performing LIVE at the TECNO Spark Festival along with some of the industry’s most exciting and talented artists.

TECNO has brought its customers excellent devices, enabling them to become the best versions of themselves over time. And as part of TECNO’s custom, they promise to bring the best for all their customers. Thus, the SPARK Festival celebrates art, innovation, and technology, all brought together under one roof. Die-hard TECNO fans or people who love great music and good vibes, this event is set to be an unforgettable experience.

The TECNO SPARK 10 is excellent for gaming, music, and streaming, with a large display, powerful speakers, and a top-notch camera. The TECNO SPARK Festival showcases innovation, and the SPARK 10 device displays TECNO’s commitment to providing the best customer experiences. Get your friends and family together and get ready to experience the electrifying TECNO SPARK Festival.

Attending this classic event is free for everyone, but one must register here to be admitted. This iconic festival will hold on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Ikeja City Mall by 4 PM. Start registering and be prepared to attend.

Get more information by following TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

