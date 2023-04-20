Exciting Moments from the Showmax’s Original Telenovela, Wura | Catch up on these Highlights

Telenovelas are known to take viewers on a good and interesting journey. From the plot and twists the viewers never see coming, to the characters who keep the mind racing, the drama never ends.

Showmax’s Original telenovela, Wura, has not fallen short of expectations. The 260-episode series is set against the backdrop of the gold mining industry in Osun State. It follows the life of Wura Amoo Adeleke, a perfect wife, caring mother of two, and the cunning CEO of the fictional Frontline Gold mine. Wura lives a double life – as an “iron lady” when managing her business empire and as a faultless and devout woman before her family.

The series has aired 50 episodes so far and kept viewers talking and wanting more. From the unexpected twists and turns to the audacious events, let’s take a look at some of the top moments from the show so far:

The Killings:

One would wonder how a family-oriented and innocent-looking woman like Wura Amoo Adeleke would not miss a chance to kill whoever stands in her way. It almost feels like it’s instinctive for her, as she does not think twice about it.

The first 50 episodes have witnessed Wura stain her hands with the blood of two men, and it’s even more interesting to note that these men are not entirely far from home. She goes on to get involved in burying them and pays for their funerals.

The Arrest:

Wura’s arrest was one of the biggest highlights of the first 50 episodes of the show. It was beyond just the fact that she was arrested, it was the way she was arrested, the location and who ordered the arrest.

It was all mindblowing and we have to give the Commissioner of Police a thumbs up for his integrity there. We can only imagine how hard that decision must have been for him.

The 9 Lives:

We’ve heard of cats having nine lives, but no one expected Femi to have multiple lives. Getting rid of him was a sport and he definitely gave his killers sleepless nights. Every attempt they thought would yield their desired result turned out to be a fluke.

It took 3 trials to finally get rid of him and even the 3rd and final attempt was not 100% free of fault as it still gave him room to divulge a piece of delicate information.

The Family Bond:

The people of Iperindo may have their ups and downs, but one thing that is very admirable and can’t be taken away from them is their family bond. From the Adelekes on one side of the social ladder to the Kutis on the other side of the ladder, these families share a good bond that has given us some heartwarming moments.

Paulina’s Bar is another example of a family brought together by a situation or should we say circumstances. The friends are always willing to help each other and sort situations out even though they may have a few fights here and there while at it, but you can definitely feel and see the love there.

The Robbery:

If there are a set of people dominant in Iperindo, it is the unrepentant. One minute you think, they have changed and the next minute, it is back to square zero.

This is a typical case of Mide Kuti, who was on a journey to change his ways until an old friend came calling. They both plan a heist which Mide is bold enough to plan in his mother’s living room. It’s the audacity for us.

These and more have been giving viewers a lot to talk about on social media.

