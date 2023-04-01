BellaNaija’s IK is in Jo’burg to Bring You Some Exclusive Content from the #BBTitans Finale Show

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers!

It’s IK here. Long time no personal post. (So, while trying to link my name to my profile on this website, I realised that I did a personal post about a month ago. But I don’t want to change what I already written in the beginning  part of this paragraph, so bear with me. You can read my latest post here though.)

So, what’s happening? I’m currently in Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the finale of the Big Brother Titans reality show happening this Sunday, April 2nd. You know, we’ve been covering this event for the past 11 weeks (you can check everything out here and here and here and here and here and here. LOL).

So, what to expect from me from this trip? I’m on ground, that means more exclusive content from the finale show. Plus I’ll be getting you upclose and personal with the finalists after the show. So, stay tuned.

Talk soon.

For now, watch my journey from Lagos to Johannesburg below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Follow us on Instagram – @bellanaijaonline and with the hashtags – #BNxBBTitans #BNTravel and #BNInJohannesburg for everything from this trip.

Follow IK on Instagram @iknwosu and Twitter @iamiknwosu

