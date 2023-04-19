Stanbic IBTC Bank celebrates the Season’s Finale of the Reward4Saving promo 2.0 in a Grand Style!

Over the past 11 months, the Reward4Saving promo has recorded a resounding success, encouraging the Bank’s customers to develop a savings culture and get rewarded. To the tune of about N9 million naira, Stanbic IBTC Bank has rewarded over 650 customers for saving N10,000 in their accounts for three months.

Through monthly and quarterly electronic raffle draws, customers from seven zones across Nigeria have won cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000. Since the beginning of the Reward4Saving promo in 2021, 630 people have won N100,000 each, and 21 people have become N1 million richer.

The season’s grand finale took place on Friday, April 14th, 2023, at 1:30 PM prompt, and Stanbic IBTC Bank invited all its customers to participate in the wrap-up party. More winners walked away with cool cash prizes, and some winnings up to N2,000,000!

The event turned out to be exciting, with live performances from top artists like Crayon and other activities lined up. Stanbic IBTC Bank created this opportunity for their customers who has been saving, to have a chance to get rewarded for their effort.

Stanbic IBTC Bank is keen on promoting financial literacy and inclusion through various initiatives designed to empower individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

The Bank has demonstrated its leadership in the Nigerian banking industry and continues to set the pace for others to follow. The Reward4Saving Promo 2.0 has been an enormous success, and Stanbic IBTC Bank celebrated it in grand style with wrap-up draws.

