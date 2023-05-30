Style
Slay Like A Boss With This Outfit Inspiration From Olivia Arukwe
Hey Bellastylistas,
Check out this stunning pantsuit on Nigerian Fashionpreneur, blogger and podcast host — Olivia Arukwe — featuring an edgy long-sleeved blazer and tailored trousers. This versatile 2-piece is great for exploring the worlds of formal and semi-formal occasions, be it work or an evening outing.
Olivia pairs her outfit with sleek bone-straight hair and natural-looking makeup. She accessorized with bold pinup earrings, a black baguette and some heels. See more of her look below:
View this post on Instagram
Credit:
Muse: @oliviaarukwe
Outfit: @samuelcray_
Bag: @chanelofficial
Earring: @zara
Photography: @simon_emmy_