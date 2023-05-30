Slay Like A Boss With This Outfit Inspiration From Olivia Arukwe

Hey Bellastylistas,

Check out this stunning pantsuit on Nigerian Fashionpreneur, blogger and podcast host — Olivia Arukwe — featuring an edgy long-sleeved blazer and tailored trousers. This versatile 2-piece is great for exploring the worlds of formal and semi-formal occasions, be it work or an evening outing.

Olivia pairs her outfit with sleek bone-straight hair and natural-looking makeup. She accessorized with bold pinup earrings, a black baguette and some heels. See more of her look below:

Credit:

Muse: @oliviaarukwe

Outfit: @samuelcray_

Bag: @chanelofficial

Earring: @zara

Photography: @simon_emmy_