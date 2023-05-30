Connect with us

Style

Slay Like A Boss With This Outfit Inspiration From Olivia Arukwe

Music Scoop Style

Meet Swazzi, the Fashion Stylist Behind Maria, Nini, Neo, Chiké, Asake's Iconic Looks

Style

Arsema Thomas Is a Major Style Star In African Fashion Brands

Style

Teniola Aladese Wore the Going Out Trend Every Fashion Person Knows About

Style

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor Will Show You How A Winner Slays Her Week In Style

Style

#BNatASP2023: Hands Down, These Were The Best Looks At BellaNaija's Cocktails & Conversations In Kigali, Rwanda

BN TV Living Style

Vacation Inspo: Quick Stephanie Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

Style

A Sultry Brunch Outfit Inspiration Served By Curvy Nigerian Style Star – Toni Olaoye

Style

This Week’s Style Stars Are Serving Vibrant Pops Of Colour On #BellaStylista: Issue 238

Style

#BNStyleWithAStory: Mo Abudu's Latest Milestone is an Inspiring Message to Nigerian Filmmakers

Style

Slay Like A Boss With This Outfit Inspiration From Olivia Arukwe

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas,

Check out this stunning pantsuit on Nigerian Fashionpreneur, blogger and podcast host Olivia Arukwe featuring an edgy long-sleeved blazer and tailored trousers. This versatile 2-piece is great for exploring the worlds of formal and semi-formal occasions, be it work or an evening outing.

Olivia pairs her outfit with sleek bone-straight hair and natural-looking makeup. She accessorized with bold pinup earrings, a black baguette and some heels. See more of her look below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by oliviaarukwe (@oliviaarukwe)

Credit:

Muse: @oliviaarukwe

Outfit: @samuelcray_

Bag: @chanelofficial

Earring: @zara

Photography: @simon_emmy_

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php