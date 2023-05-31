Let Charlotte Kamale Show You What A Modern Gem Wears On Flights | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Got some flights to catch soon? You need not worry about what to wear.

Check out these 5 bohemian flight outfit inspirations from this style star and superb digital content creator – Charlotte Kamale. From 2-jersey-pieces to joggers, shorts, crop tops and more, Charlie (as she is fondly called) styles fancy and comfortable travelling outfits for the modern gem.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

Credit: @charliekamale