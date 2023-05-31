Connect with us

Living Style

Let Charlotte Kamale Show You What A Modern Gem Wears On Flights | WATCH

BN TV Living Style

Vacation Inspo: Quick Stephanie Visits The Beautiful Island Of Jamaica

BN TV Living

Watch This 60-seconds Roundup Of 7 Fun Things To Do In Abuja, Nigeria

Features Living

The Thing About Living in Faith 

Living News Promotions

An Icon's Final Departure: A Fond Farewell to the Inspirational Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON

BN TV Living

Phyna Shares Her Recipe for Concoction Rice in New Vlog

BN TV Living

Need Ideas for Breakfast? Sisi Yemmie Has You Covered

BN TV Living

Check Out Dolapo Grey's Recipes for Edikang Ikong Soup & Yamarita

BN TV Living

Make Your Weekend Reset a Breeze with These 5 Easy Cleaning Hacks – You're Welcome!

Features Living

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Living

Let Charlotte Kamale Show You What A Modern Gem Wears On Flights | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Got some flights to catch soon? You need not worry about what to wear.

Check out these 5 bohemian flight outfit inspirations from this style star and superb digital content creator – Charlotte Kamale. From 2-jersey-pieces to joggers, shorts, crop tops and more, Charlie (as she is fondly called) styles fancy and comfortable travelling outfits for the modern gem.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charlotte Kamale (@charliekamale)

Credit: @charliekamale

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Advertisement

Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: Why You Shouldn’t Quit in the Face of Defeat

Rita Chidinma: Nurturing Wholesome Children in Today’s Nigeria

Otalenu! – A Moment With Segun Johnson On His Musical Journey & Stage Performances

So Hilarious! Nigerians Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories on Twitter

Omilola Oshikoya: Idan Success Tips Inspired by Hilda Baci
css.php