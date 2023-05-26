So Hilarious! Nigerians Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories on Twitter

There’s something about being on Twitter NG, you know you’ll always have a good laugh. From the memes to the tweets and threads, the entertainment never runs dry.

So when Anisah asked people to share a core memory they can never forget, we knew we’d be treated to premium laughter and a healthy dose of reality. Some responses were hilarious, some were triggering and others were, indeed, core.

Listen! Kids can be so mischievous. We found people’s childhood stories most hilarious and because we’re nice, we’ve collated some of the responses for you.

what’s a core memory of yours that you can’t forget? could be anything, even something silly — anisah⁷ (@biawurbi) May 23, 2023

As a child, I found two pieces of chicken eggs and I wanted so desperately for it to hatch but the mother was nowhere to be found. So I thought I could incubate it myself. I poured sand into a frying pan, kept the eggs inside and put the pan on fire and set it on low heat. https://t.co/zn0aPr3lnT — . (@Oypanio_Toeo) May 25, 2023

When I was 7, my sister pranked me by saying she was really my mother and that my real name was Solo Makinde. My entire family went along with it for WEEKS, and I cried the entire time because I desperately didn’t want my name to be Solo Makinde. https://t.co/tKljKnIhLT — astor™ (@grandpabbychuck) May 25, 2023

I remember when I told my maths teacher that I did the home work but forgot the book at home.

The wicked man took me on his bike to my house.😭 https://t.co/0chUzWyjTw — T.M.W 💙⚡️ (@badtmw) May 25, 2023

Woke up, greeted everyone good morning, went to the bathroom took my bath, wore my uniform hanged my school bag went to the parlour to ask daddy for transport to go to school only to see everyone sitted watching NTA 9 o’clock news — The Olodo Intellectual (@NimiteinSolomon) May 23, 2023

Drink responsibly!

Let me add this; I was beaten because I refused to drink the Palm oil at first, I kept on crying for milk even though I was dying 😭😭😭 Good thing the Kerosene gave me the ability to make fire songs. Please stream my music 🙏https://t.co/ap10allK8I — Mün The Shinobi (@MunTheShinobi) May 25, 2023

Children are… wise?

Contemplated running away from home. Confided in a friend and he advised I find shelter under one of the bridges in lagos. It was then I realized that where I living was not bad. — Hansel Praise (@hannytalker) May 25, 2023

he got the “tattoo”😂😂 — Afua Pokua❤️ (@pokuaaaaa) May 25, 2023

Brothers and sisters, my mouth cannot say what I went through. My mum sure abandoned the necklace for me evn while I protested I was joking.

She and my dad now teamed up to make me “confess” where my powers are from.

Who sent me?

How soon before I release them.

I cried, I crode.. pic.twitter.com/R3ZhPSn97B — Harley knows you are lonely and so she (@miss_ezeani) May 24, 2023

Sorrows, sorrows, prayers

I tattooed my ex’s name on my shoulder thinking we were going to get married I was in love Mumu me, we broke up 2 years ago, first thing I see when I wake up is her name gets me mad af😭😭 https://t.co/SliMnRiVsp — Timi of Lagos (@timi_of_lagos) May 26, 2023

Lol.. one night, armed robbers came to our house and I hid in my mom’s cupboard. One of them, searched one section of the cupboard, while complaining there was too much ceramic plates. He opened the section, I hid myself and the both of us screamed “Jesus!” 😭😭😭 https://t.co/CKizj3kOs8 — Disneyga called Goody (@GoodyRae) May 25, 2023

I planted garri and it didn’t grow. https://t.co/vY9LfTLCMR — Simi (@similolamobee) May 24, 2023

The beating I received that day , cleared all the sleep from my eyes …as they were cleaning me up , I was receiving slaps 😭 — A…R…I…Z…O…N…A (@_MzJayde) May 25, 2023

Awwwnn

stanley came from the village and was staying with his aunty. the woman maltreats him, like everyday you’d see marks on his body. he is really fair, so the marks were very visible. omo the day stanley finally ran away, i was in enugu, he called me and i said you know what; RUN. — :amarachukwu (@Albie_xo) May 25, 2023

Some 20+ years ago, my dad had traveled and as last born, I became mums roomate. I remember playing in her room one day and out of the blues, she looked at me and said “my son, I know one day you’re going to be very rich…” One of my fav memories and it keeps me going ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ghg9nd8Clt — An ImPerfect Gentleman (@fameos_amos) May 26, 2023

the first time I made jollof spaghetti and it wasn’t changing color. I didn’t know I was supposed to leave it to boil and I thought my mum was setting me up for failure and I’d eat glass before I fail, so I added like half a bottle of palm oil😭 https://t.co/3zUmWZsAlM — aaliyah! (@_aaliyaahhh__) May 24, 2023

Oh! It’s been fun reading these comments. What’s your favourite childhood memory? Share with us!