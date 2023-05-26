Connect with us

So Hilarious! Nigerians Are Sharing Their Childhood Memories on Twitter

4 hours ago

 on

There’s something about being on Twitter NG, you know you’ll always have a good laugh. From the memes to the tweets and threads, the entertainment never runs dry.

So when Anisah asked people to share a core memory they can never forget, we knew we’d be treated to premium laughter and a healthy dose of reality. Some responses were hilarious, some were triggering and others were, indeed, core.

Listen! Kids can be so mischievous. We found people’s childhood stories most hilarious and because we’re nice, we’ve collated some of the responses for you.

Drink responsibly!

Children are… wise?

Sorrows, sorrows, prayers

Awwwnn

Oh! It’s been fun reading these comments. What’s your favourite childhood memory? Share with us!

