Iyanya Teams Up with BNXN to Bless Fans with New Single “Sinner”

Nigerian singer Iyanya has blessed his fans with another instant hit! He linked up with the talented BNXN (formerly known as Buju) for a brand-new single, “Sinner.”

Produced by Shugavybz, the track is accompanied with the release of its official video directed by Ochuko Lagos. The singer is showing no signs of slowing down with consistent run of new songs.

Get ready to bump this one on repeat!

Stream here.

Watch the official video below:

