Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Joeboy has released his much anticipated new body of work titled “Body and Soul.”

The 15-track album features collaborative efforts with BNXN fka Buju, Odumodublvck, Ckay, Oxlade, Ludacris, Tempoe, Kemena, and an interlude featuring Oli Ekun.

The albums also includes his previously released hits like “Duffel Bag”, “Contour”, “Body & Soul”, and “Sip (Alcohol)”

