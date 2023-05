Nigerian singer BNXN fka Buju has released a new single titled “Pray.”

On the song’s release, the singer said, “This is a song about divine sustenance. It is me acknowledging that I cannot do everything on my own. Despite how hard I try to. There is a force that upholds me and all my dreams, a force so strong and sure that it is able to keep me from falling and failing.”

“Pray” was produced by Magicsticks.

