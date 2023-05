BNXN fka Buju has released the official video for his latest single “Pray.”

A follow-up to his hit single “Gwagwalada” featuring Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez, BNXN expressed that “Pray” is a song about the role of divine sustenance in his life.

The crisp and colourful official video was directed by the widely acclaimed director, TG Omori.

Watch: