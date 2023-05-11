Falz Shares His Recovery Journey Following a Surgery for an ACL Tear

Connect with us

Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper Falz recently shared that he is recovering from a surgery he underwent due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear he sustained in November 2022.

In a recent Instagram vlog, Falz recounts the circumstances leading to his injury, his MRI scan, pre-operation banter with a friend and his current path to recovery.

See his post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

We’re wishing Falz a speedy recovery!

