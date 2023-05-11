Music
Falz Shares His Recovery Journey Following a Surgery for an ACL Tear
Nigerian singer-songwriter and rapper Falz recently shared that he is recovering from a surgery he underwent due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear he sustained in November 2022.
In a recent Instagram vlog, Falz recounts the circumstances leading to his injury, his MRI scan, pre-operation banter with a friend and his current path to recovery.
See his post below:
View this post on Instagram
We’re wishing Falz a speedy recovery!