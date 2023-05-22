Connect with us

Optiva Capital Partners announces Sponsorship of the Funnybone Live Show, coming soon in Lagos

Nollywood Week 2023 ends in Grand style As Winners were unveiled in Closing ceremony, Paris

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

BN Red Carpet Fab: #AMVCA9 Nominee Gala

All The #AMVCA9 After-Party Outfits You Need to See!

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

The 'Fun Booth': The TECNO booth was a Favourite at AMVCA African Day

Tobi Bakre, Osas Ighodaro, “Anikulapo”, “Brotherhood” Win Big At The 9th AMVCAs | Full List

Your Exclusive Glimpse of How Top Celebrities Showed Up to #AMVCA9 Tonight!

From stunning Outfits to amazing Energy, The Zagg-Inspired Collection kept eyes focused on the AMVCA Runway Show!

Optiva Capital Partners, one of the industry leaders in investment immigration, wealth management, and investment advisory services, is sponsoring ‘Responsible Funnybone Live,’ a Lagos event set to hold on June 11, 2023, at Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

As the ultimate sponsor for this year’s Funnybone Live, Optiva Capital Partners is yet again showing its love for facilitating the success of exceptional talents in the entertainment industry. In January of this year, Optiva Capital Partners was the headline sponsor of the Ali Baba January 1st Concert, and it was indeed a memorable event filled with entertainment, empowerment, and laughter.

Optiva Capital Partners’ headline sponsorship of Ali Baba’s concert in January and becoming the ultimate sponsor of Funnybone Live Lagos coming up in June positions the company not only as one of the industry leaders that provides excellent services in investment immigration but also as a company that loves to support the creation of memorable experiences for lovers of arts and entertainment in Nigeria.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, the Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, Franklin Nechi, said: “We are thrilled to be the headline sponsors of this year’s Funnybone Live; Optiva Capital Partners is committed to supporting the growth and development of talents across Nigeria. Funnybone Live is just one of the many ways we are doing so. Our dedication to go beyond providing exceptional services in investment immigration and wealth management for its stakeholders and providing these types of enabling experiences sets it apart in the industry and solidifies its position as a leader in not just directly supporting the arts and entertainment industry but economically impacting its value chain.”

Responsible Funnybone Live is hosted by ace comedian Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funny Bone. He is known for thrilling his audience with eclectic jokes and exceptional comedy displays.

Funnybone Live Lagos is one of the most anticipated comedy events of 2023, and this year’s event promises to be electrifying.

Optiva Capital Partners is the largest investment and immigration processing company in Africa. It offers investment programs that give you and your family second citizenship and permanent residency. Optiva is uniquely suited to cater to Nigerian individuals and families looking to expand their borders, protect, grow, and optimise their wealth.

Check out Optiva Capital Partners on its social media handles for more information.

