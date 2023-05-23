Connect with us

Events Promotions

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Hosts Guests to an Unforgettable Night of Scents and Sounds In Lagos, Nigeria

Events Promotions

Igniting Change; Energy Transition Office Hosts “Women in Energy Dialogue” Event in Lagos

Events

Optiva Capital Partners announces Sponsorship of the Funnybone Live Show, coming soon in Lagos

Events Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Nollywood Week 2023 ends in Grand style As Winners were unveiled in Closing ceremony, Paris

Career Events Promotions

ARM Labs Innovation Programme 5.0 is here! | Apply now to be a Part of the Next Wave

Events

BN Red Carpet Fab: #AMVCA9 Nominee Gala

Events Style

All The #AMVCA9 After-Party Outfits You Need to See!

Events News Promotions

Glitz and Glamour as the Institute of Directors Nigeria Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary in Grand Style

Events News Promotions

The 'Fun Booth': The TECNO booth was a Favourite at AMVCA African Day

Events Movies & TV News

Tobi Bakre, Osas Ighodaro, “Anikulapo”, “Brotherhood” Win Big At The 9th AMVCAs | Full List

Events

Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Hosts Guests to an Unforgettable Night of Scents and Sounds In Lagos, Nigeria

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On May 10th, 2023, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté hosted its first-ever exclusive brand experience event in West Africa, #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS, featuring special guest performances from some of the biggest names in music and cultural boundary-breakers, Fireboy DML, and FAVE.

Gen-Z influencers, VIP celebrities, the press, and consumers arrived in bold and edgy style to discover signature YSL Beauty fragrances (Y Man, Libre, and Black Opium), DJ sets delivered by DJ Tgarbs and DJ Consequence, and more while enjoying an exclusive and immersive experience into the world of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

The night of scents and sounds delivered an unforgettable experience in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

See highlights from the event.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php