Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Hosts Guests to an Unforgettable Night of Scents and Sounds In Lagos, Nigeria

On May 10th, 2023, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté hosted its first-ever exclusive brand experience event in West Africa, #YSLBEAUTYLIVEFROMLAGOS, featuring special guest performances from some of the biggest names in music and cultural boundary-breakers, Fireboy DML, and FAVE.

Gen-Z influencers, VIP celebrities, the press, and consumers arrived in bold and edgy style to discover signature YSL Beauty fragrances (Y Man, Libre, and Black Opium), DJ sets delivered by DJ Tgarbs and DJ Consequence, and more while enjoying an exclusive and immersive experience into the world of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

The night of scents and sounds delivered an unforgettable experience in the city of Lagos, Nigeria.

See highlights from the event.

Sponsored Content