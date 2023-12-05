Smirnoff and Beatz Awards Pave the Way for a More Inclusive Music Industry

The Nigerian music industry has experienced explosive growth in recent years, fueled by the global recognition of Nigerian artists and the captivating rhythms of Afrobeat. However, despite this remarkable progress, gender disparity remains a persistent challenge within the industry.

Smirnoff is committed to fostering a more inclusive and diverse Nigerian music industry. In 2017, DJ Tgarbs‘ victory in the Smirnoff DJ search showcased the remarkable talent among female DJs in Nigeria, marking a significant step toward achieving this goal.

Smirnoff’s new campaign, ‘WE DO WE’, highlights and honours talented female producers in Nigeria. For the first time in the Beatz Awards‘ 8-year history, the brand is sponsoring the Female Producer of the Year category.

At the 8th Award ceremony of the Beatz Awards at Muson Centre Lagos on November 18, 2023, Priscilla Saszy Duru aka Saszy Afroshii, winner of the Smirnoff Producer of the Year award category, won one million Naira, a 2023 Apple MacBook Pro, and a year’s supply of Smirnoff drinks. Dunnie Lawal, aka Dunnie, the first runner-up was awarded five hundred thousand Naira.

Speaking at the award presentation, Priscilla Saszy Duru, the winner, said:

I’d like to say thank you to Smirnoff. It’s not news that female producers are not as many and we don’t get as much recognition. So I really appreciate being recognized in this way, it’s very inspiring and it gives me and other female producers the motivation to keep doing more! Thank you, Smirnoff!

Abi Ipaye, Senior Brand Manager at Smirnoff, emphasized the importance of recognizing female music producers, stating:

In the Nigerian music industry, there is an unexplored segment characterized by a lack of inclusivity and recognition for female music producers. The collaboration with The Beatz Awards is just one of the numerous initiatives through which we aim to emphasize the significant contributions of women in shaping diverse music genres that continually captivate audiences and influence the Afro-pop culture, both in Africa and across the world.

