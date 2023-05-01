It’s a boy! Tomike Adeoye Reveals Baby’s Gender

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @mide_wey

Nollywood actress and TV personality Tomike Adeoye has announced that she is expecting a baby boy. The excited mum-to-be shared the news in a gender reveal vlog posted on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Tomike, her husband, and her daughter were present as they unwrapped the paper to reveal the gender of the unborn baby. She was obviously overwhelmed with emotions and kept repeating how excited she was.

The actress got married to her husband, Tosin, in 2019, and they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2021. Congratulations to Tomike Adeoye and her family! We wish them a safe and healthy delivery.

Watch the vlog below:

