“It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!” – Davido says to Chioma on Her Birthday

Published

Published

3 mins ago

 on


Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

The singer shared a beautiful photo of him and Chioma from their civil wedding and captioned it, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

In an interview in March, Davido confirmed they are now married.

See the post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Davido (@davido)

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

