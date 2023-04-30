“It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!” – Davido says to Chioma on Her Birthday



Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

The singer shared a beautiful photo of him and Chioma from their civil wedding and captioned it, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday, baby @thechefchi! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”

In an interview in March, Davido confirmed they are now married.

See the post below: