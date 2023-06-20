Kuje gets an Exciting New Shopping Experience with the Market Square New Store Opening

Market Square, a retail powerhouse in Nigeria’s neighbourhoods, is thrilled to unveil the grand opening of its much-anticipated new store in Kuje, within the vibrant Abuja Metropolis. With this momentous event, a wave of exciting customer encounters is set in motion, redefining the shopping paradigm for Kuje residents as they indulge in unparalleled access to superior products at the most compelling prices.

By inaugurating the Market Square store in Kuje on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the company demonstrates an unwavering commitment to reshaping the shopping landscape and creating an exceptional retail environment.

This addition offers convenience, affordability, and an extensive range of high-quality products, creating a haven for shoppers seeking a delightful and fulfilling retail experience. It marks the 27th store to open in Nigeria.

Located in the heart of Kuje, the new store is poised to become a shopping destination like no other. Enthusiastic customers who eagerly awaited the store’s opening discovered an impressive array of products across various categories, including groceries, packed food, fresh bakes, fresh produce, wines & spirits, toiletries, baby products, and small domestic appliances.

At Market Square, shoppers can find an extensive array of products all conveniently housed under one roof, assuring that their needs and desires are thoughtfully addressed with utmost precision.

We are delighted to unveil Market Square in Kuje, offering an unparalleled shopping experience to the people of Abuja, says Timothy Abati, Marketing Manager of Market Square. Our aim is to provide customers with top-quality products at the most competitive prices while delivering exceptional customer service. With the new store, we are excited to embark on this journey of creating lasting memories for our valued customers in Kuje.

Agu Ehlami Michael, a resident of the Kuje municipal area of Abuja and one of the early customers at the store expressed his excitement, stating,

Market Square has added a new flavour to our shopping experience. We are fun-loving people here in Kuje, and we are in for more exciting moments.

Many residents and visitors to Kuje and its surroundings flocked to the newly opened supermarket to experience first-hand the exceptional shopping experience. Most customers believe that Market Square’s presence in Kuje will not only enhance their shopping experience but also contribute to the local community.

Market Square has established a strong reputation for its commitment to convenience and affordability. With an extensive network of stores across Nigeria’s major cities, Market Square consistently brings convenience and value to shoppers nationwide.

To complement the in-store experience, Market Square also offers a vibrant online platform accessible through its website. Customers can enjoy the convenience of browsing and ordering their favourite items from the comfort of their homes, ensuring a seamless shopping experience from start to finish.

As Market Square celebrates the successful launch of its new store in Kuje, the company eagerly looks forward to welcoming customers with open arms. The store’s shelves are stocked with an extensive selection of products, the staff is ready to provide exceptional service, and an extraordinary shopping adventure awaits.

