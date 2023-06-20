Promotions
Hadiza Lawal Is Dishing Out 3 Easy Steps to Create a Spiked Punch Cocktail
By WovenBlends
Hello everyone, we come bearing gifts in the form of a really easy cocktail recipe that you can re-create to drink with friends at home.
Using Chivita Active to create this cocktail recipe gives it a nice lovely taste that you’ll enjoy.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- White Wine
- Chivita Active
- Mint Leaves
- Pomegranate
- Lime
- Orange
- Club Soda
How To Make ‘Spiked Punch Cocktail with Chivita Active’
- To a punch bowl or pitcher, add ice.
- Combine all ingredients and stir
- Pour drink over ice into glass, garnish, and enjoy
Recreate this recipe for a chance to win a N10,000 weekly reward or a month’s worth of your favourite Chivita product.
To qualify:
- Recreate this recipe in a short 15secs video and upload to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices
- Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption
- Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice
- Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week.
- Winners will be announced on Friday, 23 June, 2023.
Remember, participants and everyone who likes their video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices
Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Spiked Punch.
Sponsored Content