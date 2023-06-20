Hadiza Lawal Is Dishing Out 3 Easy Steps to Create a Spiked Punch Cocktail

Hello everyone, we come bearing gifts in the form of a really easy cocktail recipe that you can re-create to drink with friends at home.

Using Chivita Active to create this cocktail recipe gives it a nice lovely taste that you’ll enjoy.

Here’s what you’ll need:

White Wine

Chivita Active

Mint Leaves

Pomegranate

Lime

Orange

Club Soda

How To Make ‘Spiked Punch Cocktail with Chivita Active’

To a punch bowl or pitcher, add ice.

Combine all ingredients and stir

Pour drink over ice into glass , garnish, and enjoy

Recreate this recipe for a chance to win a N10,000 weekly reward or a month’s worth of your favourite Chivita product.

To qualify:

Recreate this recipe in a short 15secs video and upload to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices

Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption

in your caption Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice

Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week.

Winners will be announced on Friday, 23 June, 2023.

Remember, participants and everyone who likes their video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices

Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Spiked Punch.

Sponsored Content