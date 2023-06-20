Connect with us

Promotions

Hadiza Lawal Is Dishing Out 3 Easy Steps to Create a Spiked Punch Cocktail

Events Promotions

A Legendary Fusion: Wande Coal Rocks the Stage at ‘Trace Live’ Powered by Legend

Promotions

Fashion Forward: TECNO and Vogue Collaborate at London Fashion Week to Revolutionalize Fashion Photography

Promotions

Nigerian Idol S8: Chisom Evicted on a Weekend of Surprises

Promotions Scoop

Win Big! in the Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo: 60 Millionaires to Emerge in 60 Days

Promotions Style

BayIce takes Horological art to a New Level with the Spacecraft Collection

Events Promotions

The Ethnic Business Awards: A Night of Celebration for Foreigners in Nigeria

Promotions Style

BayIce set to Launch New Spacecraft Collection

Events Promotions

The Lagos Leather Fair 2023 starts off with an exclusive Leather Cocktail Event | Here is how it turned out

Movies & TV Promotions

MTV Shuga Naija Season 5: A Rollercoaster of Excitement, Romance, and Lessons!

Promotions

Hadiza Lawal Is Dishing Out 3 Easy Steps to Create a Spiked Punch Cocktail

By WovenBlends
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Hello everyone, we come bearing gifts in the form of a really easy cocktail recipe that you can re-create to drink with friends at home.

Using Chivita Active to create this cocktail recipe gives it a nice lovely taste that you’ll enjoy.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • White Wine
  • Chivita Active
  • Mint Leaves
  • Pomegranate
  • Lime
  • Orange
  • Club Soda

How To Make ‘Spiked Punch Cocktail with Chivita Active’

  • To a punch bowl or pitcher, add ice.
  • Combine all ingredients and stir
  • Pour drink over ice into glass, garnish, and enjoy

Recreate this recipe for a chance to win a N10,000 weekly reward or a month’s worth of your favourite Chivita product.

To qualify:

  • Recreate this recipe in a short 15secs video and upload to Instagram as a collaboration post with @ChivitaJuices
  • Make sure you include the hashtag #ChivitaStyleNSips in your caption
  • Be sure you tell your friends and family to like your video and comment with their favourite Chivita juice
  • Be one of the top 5 engaged videos this week.
  • Winners will be announced on Friday, 23 June, 2023.

Remember, participants and everyone who likes their video should be a follower of @ChivitaJuices

Till next week, shake your shakers and enjoy Spiked Punch.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: These Tips Will Help You Manage Your Finances Better as a Father

Chidinma Ibemere: A Love Note to All Fathers

Rita Chidinma: Celebrating Our Heroes This Father’s Day

Connecting Home Through Afro-Curly Hair – Isabella Nuemia Ngana Shares Her Work & Life in Italy

Abiodun Sule Talks Being a Church Shepherd & Stay-At-Home Dad in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php