BBNaija Season 8 Will Feature Your Faves from Different Editions & the Winner Takes Home ₦120M

Big Brother Naija is back with a special “All Stars” edition that will feature carefully selected housemates and fan favourites from previous editions of the show.

According to MultiChoice, fans can expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks and unpredictable twists and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and unpredictable twists and turns. This edition will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.

Speaking on the special edition, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said, “We are excited to bring you a refreshed season of Big Brother Naija. I am sure you all have noticed the buzz on social media and all the speculations about the eighth season of this well-loved show—we certainly have—and we can confirm to you all today that yes, the 8th season of Big Brother Naija is the All-Star Edition. We thank MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season in partnership with our lead sponsors, MoniePoint, as we get reintroduced to your favourite housemates. Welcome to Big Brother Naija Season 8.”

Chinedu Okpara, Head of Product Marketing at MoniePoint said, “This is by far the largest show in Africa, and we are the largest fintech at the moment, which is why we are here. You are going to hear and see more about MoniePoint for the next three months, thanks to Multichoice. Primarily, what we hope to get out of this partnership is to power the dreams of Nigerian youth with Multichoice and a platform to bring our product and banking services to more people in Nigeria and Africa. Once again, I’d like to thank Multichoice for this opportunity. We hope that this season is more exciting and better than all the seasons yet.”

In addition, the show is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality competition on the continent. This season’s winner will take home a cash prize of ₦120 million and other exciting prizes.

As Big Brother Naija returns for another season, fans across sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom will enjoy front-row, live-streamed access to all the activities in the Big Brother house on Africa’s top streaming service, Showmax. Interestingly, DStv Premium subscribers will get access to the platform for free, while Compact Plus and Compact subscribers get Show for half the cost.

BBNaija Season 8 will premiere at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151), Africa Magic Urban (Ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (ch 154). The show will continue to air for ten weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

DStv customers who would like to opt out of viewing the show can do so by sending “Smart Card Number [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do the same by sending “IUC Number [space] BBOUT” to 4688. Additionally, customers can activate the parental control option on their DStv and GOtv decoders for viewers younger than 18 years. Viewers can also avoid missing any moment of the show by streaming across the country on the DStv app.

The headline sponsor for BBNaija All Stars edition is Moniepoint Nigeria, and the associate sponsor is Guinness Nigeria.