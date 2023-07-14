BBNaija Season 8 is Coming to Your Screen! Here’s All You Need to Know About the All Stars Edition



The news we have been waiting for is finally out – the Big Brother Naija season 8 is going to be an All-Star season!

There had been rumours about the nature of this year’s edition of Africa’s biggest reality television show, and it has now been confirmed by the organisers in a press conference held on July 14, 2023.

Key points to note about BBNaija Season 8

It’s an all-star edition. So you get to see your favourite housemates from past editions lock horns with each other in this year’s show.

The show starts on the 23rd of July and ends on the 1st of October. It will run for 70 days.

The winner will go home with an eye-watering sum of One Hundred and Twenty Million Naira (N120,000,000) and other prizes.

BBNaija Season 8 will premiere at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Ch. 151), Africa Magic Urban (Ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (ch 154). The show will continue to air for ten weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated channels, DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

The Head of House has a new twist to it.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is retuning as the host of the show.

is retuning as the host of the show. Fans can expect a line-up of exciting and engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and turns, including fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’, engaging tasks, and unpredictable twists and turns. This season will also include the famous pool and grill party and the Saturday Night Raves.

Watch the highlights of the press conference below:

