BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: if you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just shoot us an email with all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll make sure it gets featured for free.

Make sure to check back every Thursday for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

*** Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

ILÈ ORIN

Seeking an exciting EDM experience or simply in search of some fun? This is for you! Experience an electrifying night at ILÈ ORIN until the early hours with the amazing Tobi Peter.

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Startup Connect And Taco Mixer

Get ready to kick off your weekend in style at the Friday Night Startup Connect and Tacos get-together. Leave your work worries behind and join us for an epic night of pure fun, music, dancing, refreshing drinks, and, of course, mouthwatering tacos.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Pickle Social House, Uzzitz Park, Orji Uzor Kalu Cl, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Space Roast

Space Roast is organized by Space Bar Africa, a space observatory project where everyone can walk in to use telescopes, gaze overnight, rent/buy a telescope, buy telescope accessories, print astrophotography, use VR cubicles, access a space-themed library and do more.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Four Points by Sheraton, Plot 9/10 Block 2 Oniru Chieftaincy Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday Party

It’s time for the cool kids born in July to celebrate.

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Smokes & Mirrors, Rooftop, Admiralty Mall, off Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

A Thousand Photos One Party ABJ

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Epic Visual Studios, ZONE 1, 11 Bumbuna St, Off Massana St, Wuse, Wupa, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

FDM Night

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: 09088050582

Shuffle – A Fortnight Mixer

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

South Socials on the Beach

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach Club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde Street, Lagos.

Game Night with Coco & Friends

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 355 Restaurant and Lounge, Landmark, landmark, Water Corporation Drive, Lagos.

OakHouse Silent Disco Party

Experience a fun-filled evening of networking, music, dancing, and general enjoyment in a relaxing setting intended to help you unwind and distract you from the stresses of the week.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oak House Lounge, 85 Bode Thomas Street, Opposite LG Stores, Surulere

RSVP: HERE

Abuja Fashion Week

Date: Saturday, July 29 – Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Playzone Arena, Garki, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Left and Right – Bring Back The Groove

An electric night under the bright city lights with the pulsating sounds of the best in Amapiano and House music.

Join us in celebrating our universal love for Art, Music, People and Culture.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Spice Route, 36 Adeola Odeku St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lost In Mars

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: The Claypot Restaurant, 6, Beatrice Anike Street, Off University Road, Tanke Rd, behind Bovas Filling Station, Oke-Odo, Oke Ogun.

RSVP: HERE

Mix & Moves

Embark on a sensational evening where the worlds of movies and music collide in perfect harmony! Presenting Mix & Movies Night, a captivating event that celebrates the power of sound and image, taking you on an unforgettable cinematic journey with talented musicians and performers to bring these beloved soundtracks to life before your very eyes.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: 3, Dr Oluyomi Abayomi Finnih Recreational Park, Opebi Link Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pottery with the Girlies

Explore your creativity, learn, make new friends and unwind.

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Samantha’s Bistro & Grill, 7 Rumens Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

WWYD Science Club – OMO!!!

Pull up to the party with the Wwyd Science Club.

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The FreeMe Space, Plot 16A, Block 139A, Nike Art Gallery Road, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

#AskLumina

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Osborne Road, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

After work, Traffik Tuesday is the place to be. It’s always fun!

Date: Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Ladies Night & Karaoke with Najj the DJ

Date: Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The White Room, 4, AJ Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

What’s The Rush

Date: Wednesday, Aug 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 3699 Lounge, 11 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE