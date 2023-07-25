Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

They say there’s nothing like a sister’s love and we quite agree. These gorgeous and identical Dallas-based twin sisters have won our hearts with not just their beautiful content but their palpable love for one another, they are best friends.

Mary Bennett is a teacher cum fashion & beauty content creator and her twin sister Martha Dove is a teacher, author and digital content creator for the fashion, lifestyle and family niche. Get ready with Mary & Martha for their birthday dinner, check out their complimentary outfits, hair and makeup when you hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Rocking bohemian braids with latte makeup, the sisters paired their look with an off-white midi length tube dress (Mary) and a sleeveless mini dress (Martha) respectively. They both chose simple pieces of jewellery, a pretty clutch purse and strappy-heeled sandals to tie up the look.

Credits:

Muses: @iammarybennett & @marthadove

✨Mary’s outfit

-Dress: @marahoffman from @saks

-Bag: @cultgaia

-Heels: @femme_la

-Body cream: @jomalonelondon myrrh & tonka

✨Martha’s outfit:

-Dress: @houseofcb from @nordstrom

-Bag: @cultgaia

-Heels: @bydose

-body cream: @fentyskin

