Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH
They say there’s nothing like a sister’s love and we quite agree. These gorgeous and identical Dallas-based twin sisters have won our hearts with not just their beautiful content but their palpable love for one another, they are best friends.
Mary Bennett is a teacher cum fashion & beauty content creator and her twin sister Martha Dove is a teacher, author and digital content creator for the fashion, lifestyle and family niche. Get ready with Mary & Martha for their birthday dinner, check out their complimentary outfits, hair and makeup when you hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Rocking bohemian braids with latte makeup, the sisters paired their look with an off-white midi length tube dress (Mary) and a sleeveless mini dress (Martha) respectively. They both chose simple pieces of jewellery, a pretty clutch purse and strappy-heeled sandals to tie up the look.
See how they got glammed, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Swipe to see their finished looks:
Credits:
Muses: @iammarybennett & @marthadove
✨Mary’s outfit
-Dress: @marahoffman from @saks
-Bag: @cultgaia
-Heels: @femme_la
-Body cream: @jomalonelondon myrrh & tonka
✨Martha’s outfit:
-Dress: @houseofcb from @nordstrom
-Bag: @cultgaia
-Heels: @bydose
-body cream: @fentyskin