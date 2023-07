Mr Eazi brings a vibrant energy to the season as he releases his latest single, “Chop Time, No Friend,” along with an engaging music video shot in Dakar, Senegal, under the direction of Allison Swank Owen.

This song exuberantly celebrates African culture and the joy of life, serving as the lead track for his upcoming debut solo album, which will feature a total of 16 captivating songs and is set to be released later this year.

Watch: