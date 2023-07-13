Connect with us

Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, and Mo Abudu Celebrate Rita Dominic Anosike at Her Birthday party

Biodun Stephen Shares Teaser for Upcoming Web Series “Omo Momizs”

Episode 8 of "MTV Shuga Naija" (Season 5) is Here | Watch

Temidayo Makanjuola & Isioma Osaje Share Insights into the Making of "MTV Shuga Naija" Season 5

Watch Episode 8 of "Rofia Tailor Loran" starring Bimbo Ademoye & Bolaji Ogunmola

Shaffy Bello, Yhemolee & Lilian Afegbai star in New Episode of “Sibe”

Accelerate TV returns with Season 3 of “Visa On Arrival” - Watch Episode 1 (Call Me Sir!)

Watch Episode 7 of "MTV Shuga Naija" Season 5 on BN TV

"Sibe" Takes on the Role of a Waitress in Episode 3 | Watch

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, and Mo Abudu Celebrate Rita Dominic Anosike at Her Birthday party | See highlights

3 hours ago

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic marked her 48th birthday celebration with a beautiful and memorable birthday party.

The event saw her friends and fellow Nollywood pioneer IT girls like Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Nwakaego Boyo, and Chioma Akpotha celebrate her and share the beautiful moment with her and her husband, Fidelis Anosike. Nigerian freelance television presenter and actress Michelle Dede and Nigerian media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Group Mo Abudu were also in attendance.

In one of the beautiful moments shared by Ini Edo, the veteran Nollywood actress could be seen sharing hugs and doing a trendy dance with her guests.

See highlights below:

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

