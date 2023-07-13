Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, and Mo Abudu Celebrate Rita Dominic Anosike at Her Birthday party | See highlights

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic marked her 48th birthday celebration with a beautiful and memorable birthday party.

The event saw her friends and fellow Nollywood pioneer IT girls like Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Nwakaego Boyo, and Chioma Akpotha celebrate her and share the beautiful moment with her and her husband, Fidelis Anosike. Nigerian freelance television presenter and actress Michelle Dede and Nigerian media mogul and CEO of EbonyLife Group Mo Abudu were also in attendance.

In one of the beautiful moments shared by Ini Edo, the veteran Nollywood actress could be seen sharing hugs and doing a trendy dance with her guests.

See highlights below: