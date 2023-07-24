Connect with us

Weddings

Temitayo and Tolu's Wedding Photos Will Add Warmth to Your Day!

Today, we are so excited for Temitayo and Tolu who have found this beautiful thing called love! 😍

You’ll agree with us that Cupid made a perfect match by bringing these lovebirds together. They took that beautiful step to forever with their lovely white wedding and stole our hearts completely! Temitayo proved to us that she is indeed a fashion queen by slaying all her looks.

Tolu also came through looking dapper in his custom tux. It is such a delight seeing them surrounded by so much love from their family and friends on their big day. Their white wedding photos are filling our bellies with all the butterflies of love and we are here for it.

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

Credits

Planner @bankysuevents
Photography @topehorpload
Decor @theweddingguru
Makeup @revysbeauty

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

