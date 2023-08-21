Asake delivers Spectacular Performance at Sold Out 02 Arena Concert | Watch Here



Nigeria’s music rave of the moment and YBNL’s latest global export Asake unlocked a new level in his sold-out concert at the 03 Arena in London on August 20, 2023.

The singer’s dramatic entrance was a testament to what he had in store for the sold-out crowd. He was strapped onto the railings of a descending military-designed helicopter that had YBNL emblazoned on its rear while “Yoga”, his hit song, serenaded the expectant audience.

Asake started his performance with songs like “Olorun”, “Organise”, “Sunmomi”, Dupe,” and “Mr Money,” all off his debut album “Mr Money With The Vibe.” The singer then went on to perform hits from an impressive catalogue of songs, including the global hit “Lonely At The Top.”

The concert also featured guest performances from top artists such as Tiwa Savage, Fireboy, Fridayy, and his label boss, Olamide, who was beaming with pride as they performed together.

Asake also brought out one-half of the Lighthouse Family duo to perform the song “Ocean Drive” (Sun’s going to shine on everything you do) at the 02 Arena. Asake sampled the song in one of his recently released songs titled “Sunshine.”

In his song “Nzaza”, he said, “Now I dey do big things, I be lion…” Whether that was a prophecy of things to come or his understanding of what was going on then, it remains to be seen, but selling out the 02 Arena is remarkable, and only lions have done that.

