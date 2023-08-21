Style
#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah Made Her Presence Known in an All-White Fringe Look
With Big Brother Naija, always expect a twist or two every Sunday eviction night. Sticking to its theme, four former housemates joined the All-Star edition last night as ‘house guests.’
Kim Opara, also known as Kim Oprah, made her presence known with a pristine white look masterminded by 2207 By TBally.
The attire showcased an off-shoulder braided pattern adorned with glistening embellishments. The bodice was elegantly corseted, while the lower portion of the dress featured a braided V-shape design, revealing high-slit and abundant fringe details that harmonised with the elbow-length gloves embellished with fringe motifs. The star matched the outfit with shiny pumps, sultry makeup, and auburn hair styled in curled waves with a side-parted finish.
Credits
Dress: @2207bytbally.
Hair/styled: @sandrajonwigs @kakahouseofbeauty
Makeup: @sutchaygallery
Videography: @thesharonnonye
