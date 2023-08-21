Style
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is DTNow’s Latest Stylish Cover Star
Host with the most and TV presenter extraordinaire Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is the stylish cover star for DTNow’s Latest issue.
For the cover story, the star opens up to the publication about his mission to showcase Nigerian culture globally, his decade-spanning role as the host of Rubbin’ Minds, his approach to fashion, strategies for setting boundaries against unwanted advances, and more.
Gracing the cover, Ebuka exudes exceptional elegance in a pristine cream-coloured ATAFO ensemble, complemented by a coordinated inner shirt. The look is flawlessly accented with brown loafers and sleek black sunglasses.
On the alternate cover, the fashion icon opts for a change, donning a ribbed kimono set crafted by I.N Official. The ensemble showcases a distinctive geometric pattern on the pants. Ebuka skillfully combines this attire with stylish dark sunglasses, brown boots, and sparkly stud earrings.
For his last ensemble, Ebuka takes a different approach, donning a black knitted top adorned with cut-out details, harmonized with silk pants. This time, he forgoes the black shades, favouring drop earrings, a delicately beaded wristband, and a subtle necklace to complete the look.
On Styling Himself:
People think I get styled. People think I have a whole team.
I have my hairbrush in my bag. I rub powder on my face, and I’m out. But yeah, it takes a few weeks, sometimes months, of going back and forth. “Okay, this works”, “This colour doesn’t work,” and I enjoy it, so it works for me.
On Setting Boundaries:
You know, this thing is actually one of the easiest things for me. And I guess people are built differently. With my DMs, for example, I don’t even bother. I see them. They have reduced recently. Maybe they realized this one would not answer me. But at times when it was pretty intense, I would even get pictures of things, which I would sometimes show my wife.
If you’ve ever met me in public, I’m pleasant enough but also unapproachable enough. I don’t know how to describe it, but I know how to set boundaries, and sometimes people call that arrogance because this Ebuka does not even greet people, or he just keeps his head.
But I know what it means. I always say it’s a weird thing, but I always say that I have almost a morbid fear of bloggers because of the way blogging is shaped in Nigeria. Even if they are hailing me on the blog, I really don’t want to be on it because the comments become a whole other thing.
Read the full issue here.
Credits
Publisher- @Ritadominic
Editor- @elemdeeo
Writer- @Danielle_raymond
Graphic designer- @designby_king.remus
Social media- @lifeofoluchi
Photography: @humphreyominisan
Grooming: @kateokpo
Makeup products: @Zaroncosmetics
Styling: @lightinthemarketplace
Styling Assistant: @I.k_kudi
Suit: @atafo__
Lace Shirt and pants: @i.n.official
Kimono set: @i.n.official
Location: @auroediffusers
