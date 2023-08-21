Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is DTNow’s Latest Stylish Cover Star

On the alternate cover, the fashion icon opts for a change, donning a ribbed kimono set crafted by I.N Official. The ensemble showcases a distinctive geometric pattern on the pants. Ebuka skillfully combines this attire with stylish dark sunglasses, brown boots, and sparkly stud earrings.

For his last ensemble, Ebuka takes a different approach, donning a black knitted top adorned with cut-out details, harmonized with silk pants. This time, he forgoes the black shades, favouring drop earrings, a delicately beaded wristband, and a subtle necklace to complete the look.

On Styling Himself:

People think I get styled. People think I have a whole team.

I have my hairbrush in my bag. I rub powder on my face, and I’m out. But yeah, it takes a few weeks, sometimes months, of going back and forth. “Okay, this works”, “This colour doesn’t work,” and I enjoy it, so it works for me.

On Setting Boundaries:

You know, this thing is actually one of the easiest things for me. And I guess people are built differently. With my DMs, for example, I don’t even bother. I see them. They have reduced recently. Maybe they realized this one would not answer me. But at times when it was pretty intense, I would even get pictures of things, which I would sometimes show my wife.

If you’ve ever met me in public, I’m pleasant enough but also unapproachable enough. I don’t know how to describe it, but I know how to set boundaries, and sometimes people call that arrogance because this Ebuka does not even greet people, or he just keeps his head.

But I know what it means. I always say it’s a weird thing, but I always say that I have almost a morbid fear of bloggers because of the way blogging is shaped in Nigeria. Even if they are hailing me on the blog, I really don’t want to be on it because the comments become a whole other thing.

Read the full issue here.

