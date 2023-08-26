Connect with us

Music

New EP: Rozzady — Rozzady The EP

Music

New Video: French Montana feat. Swae Lee — Wish U Well

Music

New EP: Korede Bello — Beauty & Bliss

BN TV Music

Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

BN TV Music Style

How A #BellaStylista Showed Up To Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert | WATCH

Music

New Music: Tekno — Pocket

Music

French Montana teams up with Swae Lee for New Single "Wish U Well"

Music

New Music: HumbleSmith — With My Love

Music

Burna Boy Drops 7th Studio Album "I Told Them..."| Listen

Music

New Video: Show Dem Camp feat. Bellah — WYW

Music

New EP: Rozzady — Rozzady The EP

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer and songwriter Rozzady has released his highly anticipated debut extended play project, christened “Rozzady The EP”.

According to the singer, his music is a fusion of tradition and modernity, blending the rich heritage of Afrobeat with contemporary influences that transcend borders.

The EP includes seven wonderfully curated records with features from Thofumee, Kampbell, and Flippy. Production credit goes to Vynchie, Strings, Tmbeats, and XtremeTheProducer.

Stream here.

Listen below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Get to Know More About Fu’ad Lawal & How He’s Digitising Old Newspapers in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dr. Folasade Alli: Nurturing Your Heart Health is the Most Vital Part of Your Love Story

What it Means to Document Our Cultures and Festivals Beyond The Present

#BNCampusSeries: See How Fatiha Kuti Survives on N10,000 Monthly Allowance as a Student

Abiola Adediran: How Your Family Business Can Thrive Amid Economic Challenges
css.php