New EP: Rozzady — Rozzady The EP

Fast-rising Afrobeats singer and songwriter Rozzady has released his highly anticipated debut extended play project, christened “Rozzady The EP”.

According to the singer, his music is a fusion of tradition and modernity, blending the rich heritage of Afrobeat with contemporary influences that transcend borders.

The EP includes seven wonderfully curated records with features from Thofumee, Kampbell, and Flippy. Production credit goes to Vynchie, Strings, Tmbeats, and XtremeTheProducer.

