Ngozi Nwosu is Sixty & Stunning!



Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu is celebrating her sixtieth birthday today, August 1, 2023.

The “Fuji House of Commotion” actress celebrated the special day by gracing her official Instagram page with stunning photos, beautifully captured by Bangraphy. With each picture radiating elegance and grace, Ngozi captioned one of the post, saying, “Sixty and Stunning! All praise to God! Happy birthday to me #shinebrightlikeadiamond”.

Happy Birthday to the veteran actress!

See the photos below:

