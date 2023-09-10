The Beefeater Escape is Coming to Lagos with a New Gin Unveiling | Get the Scoop here

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is excited to unveil the latest addition to its gin portfolio, Beefeater Pink Strawberry. An exclusive invite-only event will be held on September 17th in Lagos, 12pm WAT.

The introduction of Beefeater Pink Strawberry provides a different taste profile beyond the traditional style of gin that will appeal to a new generation of gin lovers. The infusion of natural strawberry essence adds a delightful sweetness, beautifully complementing the classic juniper and citrus notes.

Named ‘Beefeater Escape,’ this event is set to whisk the Gin lovers away for an exclusive and enchanting floral-themed experience. a good way to relax from the bustling life of Lagos to a serene oasis of relaxation and togetherness.

Amidst this tranquil haven, taste buds will be treated to an array of exquisite Beefeater Pink Strawberry cocktails, featuring classics such as the Pink Gin & Tonic, the invigorating Beefeater Bramble, and the tantalizing Beefeater Strawberry Sensation, along with other delectable creations.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news about Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin and the Beefeater Escape event by following Beefeater on Instagram and Twitter and using the hashtag #BeefeaterEscape.

This event is strictly by invitation and is open only to people 18 years and above. Drink responsibly

Sponsored Content