7 Days in Jozi! Follow Layomi Cole for a Proper SA Adventure | #BNxSAT

Published

36 mins ago

 on

Sawubona BNers!

Layomi Cole here with AWESOME News!

Siya eNingizimu Afrika! Yes, we are going to South Africa for 7 days.

We are closing the summer in style. I am not going alone, so you will come with me on this journey as my team. Together, BNers, we will explore ‘JOZI,’ the wonderful city of Johannesburg, in all her glory, courtesy of the good people of SA Tourism.

So be ready!

A major feature of the trip is the DSTV Delicious Festival, and this year marks the 10th Anniversary, which means it’s going to be BIGGER and BETTER! The festival is a celebration of delicious food and sweet music. I’ll be present at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit to witness the incredible performances of Tems, Maxwell, and Zakes Bantwini, who are headlining the festival.

For a ‘learning geek’ like me, I am pumped to experience Johannesburg! I’ll be living in every moment, so know that I’ve got you covered for a FULL-ON experience. As the summer is over, there’s no need for a ‘summer body.’ We shall explore food together; places will be seen through my eyes on your screens.

So let’s explore together as Team ‘Layomi Takes on SA’, to stay up to date on this experience, follow @bellanaija and @layomicole and also search with the hashtags: #HowWeSA, #SummerinSA and #BNxSAT

