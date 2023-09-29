New Music: Qing Madi — Journey (A Tribute To Mohbad Imole)



Nigerian singer and songwriter Qing Madi has released a tribute song for Mohbad titled “Journey.”

She said, “The recent passing of a gem has given me a reality check. No one is going to be here forever. Not even those that have done the most good. Nobody knows when the ticking bomb will explode. They just know the timer has begun. I wrote this song based on how I was feeling. RIP IMOLE.”

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023.

Watch: