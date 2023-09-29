Connect with us

Music

New Music: Qing Madi — Journey (A Tribute To Mohbad Imole)

Music

New Music: Veekee James feat. Shallom Matthew & Oba — Olugbeja

Music

Stonebwoy and Angelique Kidjo Join Forces for "Manodzi" Music Video

Music

New EP: Tobi Peter - Log Riddims

Music

New Music + Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Undignified (Excuse Me)

Music

New Video: Seyi Vibez - Dejavu

Music

New Music: DanDizzy feat. Falz — Sote

Music

New Music: Bayanni - Low Waist

Music

New Music: Victony feat. Babyboy AV — Jaga Jaga

BN TV Music

Pheelz Shares the Stories of "First of All', "Finesse", His Rise and What's to Come | Watch

Music

New Music: Qing Madi — Journey (A Tribute To Mohbad Imole)

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on


Nigerian singer and songwriter Qing Madi has released a tribute song for Mohbad titled “Journey.”

She said, “The recent passing of a gem has given me a reality check. No one is going to be here forever. Not even those that have done the most good. Nobody knows when the ticking bomb will explode. They just know the timer has begun. I wrote this song based on how I was feeling. RIP IMOLE.”

Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php