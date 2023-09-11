Stan and Blessing Nze are Expecting Twin Girls!

Nollywood couple Stan and Blessing Nze have revealed they’re expecting twins. The beaming duo took to their Instagram pages on September 11 to reveal the sweet news, captured in a video of them all dressed up in traditional attire.

Captioned “2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives. I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful Jesus. Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase – Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us. Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us,” the clip exuded pure happiness and love.

Adding to the jubilation, the couple is also marking their second wedding anniversary, making it a delightful double celebration.

Fans and followers got a sneak peek into the couple’s pregnancy journey thanks to their YouTube channel. The video showed all those heartfelt moments, like when Blessing revealed she was already two months pregnant on her birthday. You could see Stan was caught off guard, but he was clearly overjoyed, showing just how much this news meant to him. It was a truly special moment, full of genuine emotion.

Watch the vlog below: