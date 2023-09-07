Elma Mbadiwe Welcomes Twins!

Elma Mbadiwe‘s twins have arrived! On Wednesday, Elma confirmed that she and her husband have welcomed their bundle of joy. She shared a cute photo of the twins on Instagram.

“28.07.23. Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet,” she wrote as the caption. “Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming (a tired, tired mom) 🤣. This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you, God.”

The “Far From Home” actress first announced she was expecting twins on September 1 on her Instagram page. She said, “Soft reminder not to start this month on a bumpy note. Breathe in. Exhale. And feel the Kicks. I pray God gives you double for your trouble. That’s what I got!”

Congratulations to the new mum!