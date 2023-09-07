Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe Welcomes Twins!

Sweet Spot Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight in NYSC Camp! Enjoy Esther & Peter's Indoor Proposal

Sweet Spot

All the Celebrities Who Showed Up to Celebrate Beyoncé at Her Renaissance Birthday Show

Sweet Spot Weddings

Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe is Expecting Twins!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Music Sweet Spot

Phyno Is A Dad!

Sweet Spot Weddings

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

Scoop Sweet Spot

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe Welcomes Twins!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Elma Mbadiwe‘s twins have arrived! On Wednesday, Elma confirmed that she and her husband have welcomed their bundle of joy. She shared a cute photo of the twins on Instagram.

“28.07.23. Love, that turned into little bleeps, that turned into flutters, then kicks. Now loud cries and tiny feet,” she wrote as the caption. “Loved every phase. Loving getting to know you. Loving who I’m becoming (a tired, tired mom) 🤣. This joy. This happiness. These miracles. Thank you, God.”

The “Far From Home” actress first announced she was expecting twins on September 1 on her Instagram page. She said, “Soft reminder not to start this month on a bumpy note. Breathe in. Exhale. And feel the Kicks. I pray God gives you double for your trouble. That’s what I got!”

Congratulations to the new mum!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Defying Age Shaming and Marriage Stereotypes

#BNCampusSeries: Olatunji Wanted to Become Agriculture Minister Before University. Not Anymore

Sometimes, It Is Okay Not to Have an Opinion

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem
css.php