Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe is Expecting Twins!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Music Sweet Spot

Phyno Is A Dad!

Sweet Spot Weddings

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

Scoop Sweet Spot

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian welcome Second Child — Her Name is Adira River

Sweet Spot Weddings

Nigeria Meets Ghana! Emmanuel Fell in Love With Nikisha at First Sight

Sweet Spot

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates One-Year Wedding Anniversary with Ben Affleck

Sweet Spot Weddings

Take in The Beauty of Love With Annie and Seyi's Pre-wedding Photos

Sweet Spot

These Photos of Patoranking & His Girls Are Too Cute For Words!

Sweet Spot

Elma Mbadiwe is Expecting Twins!

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Elma Mbadiwe, who just announced that she’s expecting twins.

The “Far From Home” actress announced the news with a beautiful maternity shoot that she shared on her Instagram page on Friday. “Soft reminder not to start this month on a bumpy note, she wrote, “Breathe in. Exhale. And feel the Kicks. I pray God gives you double for your trouble. That’s what I got!”

During an interview with the cast of Netflix’s “Far From Home,” the actress confirmed she’s married. We can’t wait to see more of her gorgeous family.

Photo Credit: @omidephotography

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php