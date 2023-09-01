Elma Mbadiwe is Expecting Twins!

Congratulations are in order for Elma Mbadiwe, who just announced that she’s expecting twins.

The “Far From Home” actress announced the news with a beautiful maternity shoot that she shared on her Instagram page on Friday. “Soft reminder not to start this month on a bumpy note, she wrote, “Breathe in. Exhale. And feel the Kicks. I pray God gives you double for your trouble. That’s what I got!”

During an interview with the cast of Netflix’s “Far From Home,” the actress confirmed she’s married. We can’t wait to see more of her gorgeous family.

Photo Credit: @omidephotography