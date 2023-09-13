Connect with us

Movies & TV News Promotions

The Grid Management: A New Era Begins for the Creative & Entertainment Industry

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for Damola Ademola’s "A Weekend to Forget"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

RMD Dives Deep into Love, Fidelity, Family, & Life on “The Teju Babyface Podcast”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 10 of Rofia Tailor Loran (RTL) on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaijaAllStars: Cross is The New HOH

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ijapari Ben-Hirki & Beverly Osu Exuded Timeless Elegance at TIFF 2023

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Bisola Aiyeola visits "Rofia Tailor Loran" in Episode 9 | Watch

Movies & TV Nollywood

Spotted! Genevieve Nnaji Looking Radiant As Ever at the Premiere of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” at TIFF

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 9 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs”

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Watch Episode 10 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Movies & TV

The Grid Management: A New Era Begins for the Creative & Entertainment Industry

by Dapo Akintoye
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

What does King of Boys 2 have in common with A Naija Christmas? Or Anikulapo with the Gangs of Lagos? What does Jagun Jagun have in common with Shanty Town?

What, pray, tell, does the Aki and Pawpaw movie have in common with Battle on Buka Street? And how does the movie Obaram fit into all of this? These answers will come in a moment, but first, we know they all come from the Nollywood film industry.

Nollywood has grown beyond everyone’s imagination. Our Nigerian movie and creative industry is, without a doubt, one of the biggest in the world, churning out over 2500 products annually and featuring on global screens, festivals, and now awards.

The work that has gone into and continues to go into this industry is massive, and we give special kudos to the people who bring these beloved creations to life. The creatives, actors, videographers, casting directors, photographers, gaffers, scriptwriters, producers, animators, editors, makeup artists, stylists, and a long list of others

The question now remains, Who ensures the well-being of these amazing talents, making sure they get their rightful compensation and value? The Grid Agency, that’s who. The Grid Management is a full-service talent management company providing representation, opportunities, and solutions to the best talents and brands in Africa.

Now, back to the initial questions, Efa Iwara, who played Dapo Banjo in King of Boys 2, also played Obi in A Naija Christmas. Bimbo Ademoye dazzled us in Anikulapo and Gangs of Lagos. Jagun Jagun and Shanty Town have the same cinematographer, Adeoluwa Owu, an amazing director and Director of photography.

The Aki and Pawpaw Movie starred Nonso Afolabi (nee Adika) as Chidalu and Uche Obunse played Ifunnaya in Battle on Buka Street. The movie, Obaram, features the award-winning child star, Darasimi Nadi.

All these amazing talents, along with many others, are represented and managed by The Grid. “We have always been working behind the screens, but now you see us.” The Grid Agency offers global opportunities to creatives, primarily in the entertainment and film spaces.


We offer a wide range of services, including talent representation, public relations, content marketing, and event management. Our team consists of experienced professionals with a proven track record of success in the industry. We are dedicated to delivering high-quality services that meet the needs and goals of our clients.

For more about The Grid Management and Agency, please visit their website or email [email protected]

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Despite Struggling With ADHD, Uwakwe Miriam Graduated as the Best Student in Her Class

Here’s How You Can Support the Earthquake Victims in Morocco

Elizabeth Agboola: Everything You Need to Know about Kano and Why You Should Visit

Abiola Kehinde: Discovering the Hidden Gems of Lagos

Dennis Isong: How Off-Plan Property Can Benefit Nigerian Investors in the Diaspora
css.php