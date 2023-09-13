Watch the Official Trailer for Damola Ademola’s “A Weekend to Forget”

Nigerian director Damola Ademola, in collaboration with Inkblot Productions, have released the official trailer for their upcoming thriller “A Weekend To Forget.”

“A Weekend to Forget” is Damola Ademola’s directorial debut and Inkblot Productions’ third feature film this year after they previously released “Love in a Pandemic” in February and “Big Love” in June.

The story follows “seven friends who reunite for a weekend getaway after years of being apart. Things aren’t as smooth as they hoped, as old tensions and unresolved issues resurface. Everything, however, takes a turn for the worse when trust is betrayed and friends turn into foes.”

“A Weekend to Forget” stars Erica Nlewedim, Uche Montana, Daniel Etim Effiong, Elozonam Ogbolu, Ini Dima Okojie, Stan Nze, Neo Akpofure, and Akin Lewis.

The film is set to be released on September 22, 2023.

Watch: