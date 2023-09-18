Tobi Amusan Makes a Winning Comeback at the Diamond League Finals in Eugene



Nigeria’s record-breaking sprinter, Tobi Amusan, has won the women’s 100-metre hurdles at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, US.

Tobi Amusan breezed past her competition from Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin in 12.38 seconds to clinch the trophy with a time of 12.33 seconds.

The win on Sunday was her third consecutive Diamond League trophy and also marked her comeback to winning ways after her outing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Keni Harrison from the United States took third place with a time of 12.44, while world champion Danielle Williams from Jamaica finished fourth with a time of 12.47.

The win also made Tobi Amusan the second woman ever to achieve a remarkable feat in the history of the Diamond League by securing three consecutive 100-metre hurdles titles.

Diamond League champion 🇳🇬 World record-holder @Evaglobal01 comes out on top in the women’s 100m hurdles to win the Diamond League title in 12.33. 📸: @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/k11wcHsam0 — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) September 17, 2023

🌎🌎🌎 The World Record Holder 🇳🇬 TOBI AMUSAN has won the Diamond League Final in a seasons best time of 12.33!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/qbMqv97PI8 — JAY 🇯🇲 (@peaceandjoy__) September 17, 2023

Photo Credit: Matthew Quine via World Athletics