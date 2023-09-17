Connect with us

Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Whitemoney, NeoEnergy & Alex Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House

BN TV Scoop

Doyin Talks About Premonitions, Strategy and the All Stars House on “The Dip” | Watch

News Scoop

Victor Osimhen Nominated for 2023 Best FIFA Men’s Player

Inspired Scoop

Nigerian Football Freestyler Tonye Solomon Sets Guinness World Record with 150-Step Ladder Climb

BN TV Scoop

Kim Oprah is the Latest Guest on BellaNaija’s “The Dip” | Watch

BN TV Scoop

KimOprah details Her #BBNAllStars Journey, Love Triangle, Alliances & Life Beyond the House on “BBNaija Gist”

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaijaAllStars: Cross is The New HOH

Scoop

…And the 2023 Miss Universe Nigeria Crown Goes to Mitchel Ihezue | See Highlights

Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Doyin & Kim Oprah Evicted From #BBNaijaAllStars House!

News Scoop

Celebrating the Life of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Scoop

#BNxBBNAllStars: Whitemoney, NeoEnergy & Alex Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As we gear up for the business end of things in Biggie’s house, the pulsating drama continued in week eight. Three housemates and one houseguest were evicted from Biggie’s house.

Whitemoney was immediately evicted, and Biggie’s houseguest, Omashola, followed. Whitemoney talked about his relationship with Mercy, focusing on music and business now that he’s out, and more. Two more evictions would follow in a dramatic turn of events, as NeoEnergy and Alex were evicted. The three housemates had the lowest votes in the latest round of fan voting.

The eviction show was dedicated to the memory of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

See highlights below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

How Does Olanike Okunlola Craft Designs from Coconut Shells? Find Out in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Are We A Sexually Deprived Generation? 

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: AI is Pushing Writers to Be More Intentional about Their Work

BN Prose: The Liquidator by Grace Ogor

Listen! Asake’s Fashion Sense is Intentional
css.php