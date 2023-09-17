Scoop
#BNxBBNAllStars: Whitemoney, NeoEnergy & Alex Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House
As we gear up for the business end of things in Biggie’s house, the pulsating drama continued in week eight. Three housemates and one houseguest were evicted from Biggie’s house.
Whitemoney was immediately evicted, and Biggie’s houseguest, Omashola, followed. Whitemoney talked about his relationship with Mercy, focusing on music and business now that he’s out, and more. Two more evictions would follow in a dramatic turn of events, as NeoEnergy and Alex were evicted. The three housemates had the lowest votes in the latest round of fan voting.
The eviction show was dedicated to the memory of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.
See highlights below:
Immediate eviction!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
HOH Cross on why they lost their wager.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/uUs9yfqJ6p
Whitemoney has been evicted from the Bog Brother house!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
The shock on the housemates’ faces! Especially Pere, Neo and Ilebaye.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Goodbye Odogwu Whitemoney. We wish you all the best!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/7DLPXJPdlB
Ebuka: What’s going on with Mercy?
WM: My brother, na confused emotion, but I like her.
Ebuka: Will you pursue something with her?
WM: My brother, she has someone outside but we’ll fight it out!
Okay!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Whitemoney said he had a dream about his eviction and it wasn’t really a shock to him.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Whitemoney says it’s “Music and More Business” for him now that he’s out.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Sholzy is out. You gave us a show! 👏🏾 #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/mhFVtCEnej
Sholzy on his experience as a House Guest: “It was beautiful. It was nice. And I appreciate everything.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Venita on where she and Mercy’s relationship stands as it is.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/Wn9tJhdOiR
Neo is the next housemate to be evicted.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Goodbye, NeoEnergy. We wish you all the best!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/ZCPCVTHDxA
Neo on what’s going on with TolaniBaj:
“She’s my friend…. Nothing romantic with her.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/TCtVsSIL7d
There’s a third eviction, guys. Okayyyy.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Alex has been evicted!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Cee-C to Alex: “It was nice getting to know you again” awwww. Love this ship! ❤️❤️
.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Ebuka has finally casted Angel. Watch her answer why she didn’t disclose she wrote the letter to Adekunle.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/mqijHv4WyV
Goodbye, Alex. We wish you all the best.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/Y953qr9Ck5
Ebuka switched up on us a little. Thought that after he called her name, he’ll say, per usual, that she’s safe.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/OwulA6EJhd
Ebuka: What was this running battle between you and Pere?
Alex: It’s irrelevant…. My spirit just didn’t accept him. He has a lot of bad energy and I don’t like it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Alex: “Some people are sitting in that house because I stood. And I made sure that Cross got my spot at the finals”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
Venita is not happy with the news she just heard – Angel writing the letter.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
How you voted this week.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/Oc6b062IjZ
“Tonight’s show is dedicated to the life of Mohbad”
Rest In Peace, Imole. 🕊️❤️💡 #BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
