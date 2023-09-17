BNxBBNAllStars: Whitemoney, NeoEnergy & Alex Have Been Evicted from Biggie’s House

As we gear up for the business end of things in Biggie’s house, the pulsating drama continued in week eight. Three housemates and one houseguest were evicted from Biggie’s house.

Whitemoney was immediately evicted, and Biggie’s houseguest, Omashola, followed. Whitemoney talked about his relationship with Mercy, focusing on music and business now that he’s out, and more. Two more evictions would follow in a dramatic turn of events, as NeoEnergy and Alex were evicted. The three housemates had the lowest votes in the latest round of fan voting.

The eviction show was dedicated to the memory of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad.

See highlights below:

Ebuka: What’s going on with Mercy?

WM: My brother, na confused emotion, but I like her.

Ebuka: Will you pursue something with her?

WM: My brother, she has someone outside but we’ll fight it out! Okay!#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Whitemoney said he had a dream about his eviction and it wasn’t really a shock to him.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Sholzy on his experience as a House Guest: “It was beautiful. It was nice. And I appreciate everything.”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Ebuka has finally casted Angel. Watch her answer why she didn’t disclose she wrote the letter to Adekunle.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/mqijHv4WyV — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Ebuka switched up on us a little. Thought that after he called her name, he’ll say, per usual, that she’s safe.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/OwulA6EJhd — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Ebuka: What was this running battle between you and Pere? Alex: It’s irrelevant…. My spirit just didn’t accept him. He has a lot of bad energy and I don’t like it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023

Alex: “Some people are sitting in that house because I stood. And I made sure that Cross got my spot at the finals”#BBNaija #BBNaijaAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 17, 2023